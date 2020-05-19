Citroën 2CV with a Suzuki GSX-R Motorcycle Motor

The Citroën 2CV came from the factory with an aircooled flat-twin motor in the front and was typically front-wheel drive. However Frédéric Héraudeau from l’art du pilotage created a custom rear-wheel drive 2CV with a 1074 cc inline-four from a Suzuki GSX-R1100 motorcycle in the back. The transplanted motor produces around 150 horsepower and 84 lb-ft of torque which is plenty for a vehicle only weighing 500 kg (1102 lb). Watch the unique vehicle compete on the track and hill climb.

Source: l’art du pilotage and GEBGAS via Jalopnik