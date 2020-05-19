Toyota Sports 800 with a 4A-GE inline-four

Nobuteru Taniguchi is rebuilding his Toyota Sports 800 from the ground up with an upgraded powertrain. The Sports 800 came from the factory with a 790 cc 2U-B flat-twin producing 44 horsepower (33 kW) and four-speed manual transmission. However this sports car is powered by a 1.6 L 4A-GE 20v inline-four from a Toyota AE111 installed by RS-FINE. The motor features upgraded camshafts, FCR racing carburetors, dry sump system, and custom exhaust system by PowerCraft. Behind the engine sits an Altezza six-speed manual transmission with a dogbox gear sending power to a MX-5 differential. The car rides on a reinforced chassis built by Vicky Car Body Shop with a MX-5 fully independent suspension.

Source: Nobuteru Taniguchi blog