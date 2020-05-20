Mitsubishi Colt with a 1UZ V8

Vladimir Kosyakov built his 1993 Mitsubishi Colt< to drift in Russia. Under the modified hood sits a Toyota 4.0 L 1UZ-FE V8 running on a VEMS ECU. The engine mates to a J160 six-speed manual from a Toyota Altezza with an adapter plate and 3S-GTE clutch and sends power to a welded Nissan S14 differential. The car rides on XYZ adjustable coilovers, Nissan S13 rear suspension and subframe, custom steering shaft, Mitsubishi Evo front brakes, and S13 rear brakes. You can view more photos of the car at Drom.ru.

Source: Drive2 and Drom.ru