This custom Yamaha Raptor was built by ATV Swap Garage in Częstochowa, Poland. The company replaced the factory Yamaha V-twin with a 1285 cc 90-dgreee V-twin (L-twin) from a Ducati Panigale 1299 motorcycle. The engine is claimed to make 205 horsepower at 10,500 rpm and 106 lb-ft of torque at 8,750 rpm. The company also upgraded the ATV with Long Star Racing control arms, Fox Racing shocks, custom exhaust with Termignoni muffler, and Brembo brakes.

Source: ATV Swap Garage FB page