Ferrari 458 GT3 with a Chevy IndyCar V8 Update 2

Mitchell Race Xtreme finished building Deon Cooper’s Ferrari 458 GT3 race car at their company in Horotiu, New Zealand. Since our last update the team installed the pedal box, ABS pump, air jacks, radiator ducts, and P1 Australia remote engine heater to name just a few. A set of freshly powder coated Motegi Racing wheels enhance the livery change. The car is now at Racecar and Custom Electrical Limited for owner Jason Swan to finish the electronics before visiting the dyno. We can’t wait to hear the Gen 2 IndyCar Chevy V8 screaming.

Source: @mrx_nz