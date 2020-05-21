1970 Corvette with a Supercharged 408 ci V8

All Speed Customs built this 1970 Corvette called “Crusher” at their company in Muskegon, Michigan. Under the fiberglass hood sits a supercharged 408 ci small-block Chevy V8 mated to a TK0 500 five-speed manual transmission. The all-aluminum motor features a hydraulic roller camshaft, Holley HP EFI system, and ProCharger D1 supercharger. The combination is good for 750 horsepower and 685 lb-ft of torque. The Corvette rides on RideTech tubular control arms and HQ series adjustable coilovers, CCW Classic three-piece wheels (18×9, 18×10), and stops thanks to Wilwood six-piston calipers with 13-inch rotors in front and four-piston calipers with 13-inch rotors in back.

Source: All Speed Customs and DrivingLine