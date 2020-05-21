Custom Dodge Super Bee with a Supercharged Viper V10

Juhani Härkönen is building a custom 1970 Dodge Super Bee at his company Custom Creations Oy in Lappeenranta, Finland. The project starts with a custom tubular chassis with longer wheelbase, 3-link rear suspension, 15-inch rotors with six-piston calipers in front, and 14.4-inch rotors with four-piston calipers in back. The car will be powered by a supercharged 8.3 L Viper V10 featuring a dry sump system and 4.9 L KenneBell twin screw supercharger. The drivetrain uses a W5A900 (5G-TRONIC) five-speed automatic transmission from a Maybach 57 and narrowed Ford 9.75-inch full floater rear end with 3.08 gears. View more photos and follow the progress @ceeceeoy.

Source: @ceeceeoy