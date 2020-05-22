1965 Lincoln Continental with a Supercharged LSA V8

Paul Barnes sent his 1965 Lincoln Continental to MetalWorks in Eugene. Oregon for a powertrain swap. There the company replaced the factory Ford MEL V8 with a supercharged 6.2 L LSA V8 making 556 horsepower and 551 lb-ft of torque. They also replaced the factory drivetrain with a 4L85E four-speed automatic transmission connected to a modified driveshaft and Currie 9-inch rear end. The project was finished with a Vintage Air system, new exhaust, lowering springs, and a set of white wall tires.

Source: Metalworks