1970 Plymouth Sport Satellite with a 900 hp Hellcat V8

This 1970 Plymouth Sport Satellite called “Thriller” was built by Randy Weaver and his team at Weaver Customs in West Jordan, Utah. A custom hood reveals the top of a supercharged Hellcat V8 producing 900 horsepower sitting in the engine bay. The V8 mates to a six-speed transmission and sends power to the rear wheels through a narrowed Ford 9-inch rear end. The car rides on a Scotts Hotrods front suspension, triangulated four-link rear suspension with a Watt’s link, Wilwood disc brakes, and a set of EVOD Industries three-piece wheels.

Source: Weaver Customs FB page and Amsoil