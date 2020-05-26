2009 Chevy Trailblazer SS with a 1085 hp Turbo LSx V8

This 2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer SS called “Phatso” is being built by Shae Panter from Driven Speed Performance in McAlester, Oklahoma. The SUV is powered by a turbocharged 408 ci LSx V8 capable of 652 hp at 8 psi and 91 octane, 723 hp at 8 psi and E45 mix, and 1085 hp at 20 psi and E45. Shae built the engine using Diamond pistons, K1 Technologies rods, Edelbrock 245 cc cathedral heads, CHE trunnion upgrade kit, Holley Hi-Ram intake, Huron Speed Products turbo manifolds, 2000 cc injectors, and Forced Inductions 91 mm turbocharger. Shae also upgraded the drivetrain with a 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission, Hughes Performance Pro SSX triple disc convertor, and NP261 transfer case.

Source: Phatso FB page via Hughes Performance FB page