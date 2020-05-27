HKS 4.3 L VR38 STEP Pro Longblock

HKS will release their 4.3 L VR38 STEP Pro longblock in August. The company debuted the motor at TAS 2020 in January as a step up from their 4.3 L VR38 STEP3 longblock costing $55,000. The STEP Pro offers similar specs as the STEP3 but also includes head work and upgraded main caps. Last year the company tested a VR38DETT on the dyno with their 4.3 L stroker kit and GT1000+ twin-turbo kit. It made 1227 hp at 6690 rpm and 1129 lb-ft (156.2 kgf-m) of torque at 4660 rpm on 34.8 psi (240 kPa) of boost.

Source: HKS and HKS USA FB page