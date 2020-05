Luca Car Mods started selling engine swap mounts to install a Toyota 1UZ-FE V8 into a Volvo 240. The mounts cost €274.95 or around $304 and come with A95 polyurethane bushings. They also offer a transmission crossmember for the Toyota 1UZ automatic transmission and Volvo throttle body cable kit. The company is currently developing a wiring harness. You can find all the parts here.

