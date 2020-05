Craig Taylor from DynoTorque is back with an update on his Aston Martin V8 Vantage project. For those unfamiliar with the build, Craig replaced the factory 4.3 L V8 and transaxle with a supercharged LT4 V8 and Corvette transaxle. In this video Craig explains the modified exhaust muffler and shows off the completed swap before letting the supercharger whine on a quick burnout (10:53).

Source: Driftworks