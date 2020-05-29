Datsun Truck with a Turbo SR20DET

Brian Moehr spent three years transforming his Datsun 620 truck into his dream vehicle. The first thing that jumps out is the custom livery installed by Brian’s company HM Designs in Tempe, Arizona. Under the wrapped hood sits a turbocharged SR20DET “Blacktop” inline-four featuring a Garrett GT2560R turbocharger and Wiring Specialties wiring harness. The engine mates to a Nissan S13 five-speed manual with a Comp Stage 2 clutch and sends power to the stock Datsun rear end. The truck rides on a Nissan D21 front suspension and @beebanicustoms triangulated 4-link rear suspension with Slam Specialties air bags and an Air Lift 3P air management system. A set of Volk TE37 wheels with R888R tires cover Nissan Z32 disc brakes in front and back.

