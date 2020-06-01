Subaru BRZ with a Supercharged AMG V8

Michał Rzoska is a Polish PRO class driver and international drift judge. Last year Michał competed in a unique Subaru BRZ built by Stw Center in Klaudyn, Poland. The car is powered by a supercharged 6.2 L AMG M156 V8 producing 700 horsepower and 850 Nm of torque thanks to a Magnuson supercharger. The drivetrain features a sequential transmission and Winters quick-change rear end. It rides on a Wisefab angle kit, Yellow Speed Racing Dynamic Pro Drift coilovers, and set of Japan Racing JR6 wheels.

Source: Michał Rzoska FB page via Piotr