For Sale: 1964 Jaguar XKE with a Ford 302 ci V8

This 1964 Jaguar XKE is for sale in Chaska, Minnesota with a current bid of $85,000. The car was restored by Mike Nadeau’s Street Rods & Restorations in Backus, Minnesota from 2000 until 2006. Under the hood sits a 302 ci Ford V8 crate motor with Edelbrock fuel injection, high-performance camshaft, Painless wiring harness, and custom headers. The drivetrain features a Tremec five-speed manual transmission and stock Jaguar limited-slip differential. The car rides on stock fully independent suspension with Wilwood dics brakes front and rear, and 15-inch chrome wheels with 205/60 tires.
Source: Bring a Trailer via Carscoops
2 Comments
buzz
Purists will hate it, but now you can go to your FLAPS and buy parts for your Jag. Is the old Jag6 a beauty? Yes. But a 4.9 will give you better performance and less weight.
ACB
Looks well-engineered though suspect it will still upset the purists. It’s likely an improvement is just about every way and Jaguar should have done something similar with their Daimler 4.5 v8. A v8 XK-E and v8 Mk 10 would have been ideal for the US market. Jaguar’s v12 fixation absorbed a lot of their energy during the 1960s.