For Sale: 1964 Jaguar XKE with a Ford 302 ci V8

This 1964 Jaguar XKE is for sale in Chaska, Minnesota with a current bid of $85,000. The car was restored by Mike Nadeau’s Street Rods & Restorations in Backus, Minnesota from 2000 until 2006. Under the hood sits a 302 ci Ford V8 crate motor with Edelbrock fuel injection, high-performance camshaft, Painless wiring harness, and custom headers. The drivetrain features a Tremec five-speed manual transmission and stock Jaguar limited-slip differential. The car rides on stock fully independent suspension with Wilwood dics brakes front and rear, and 15-inch chrome wheels with 205/60 tires.

Source: Bring a Trailer via Carscoops