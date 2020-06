Allen Millyard took advantage of good weather to test drive his 1975 Kawasaki Z1 Super Six. The unique motorcycle is powered by a custom 1396 cc inline-six Allen built from Z1 inline-four engines. The first video shows a short test drive to determine and correct several issues. The second video explains how he fixed a problem with the carburetors before taking it on a 30 mile trip.

Source: Allen Millyard