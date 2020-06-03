Lotus Esprit with a Mercedes V12

Lotusross is the proud owner of this unique Lotus Esprit. The sports car is powered by a 6.0 L Mercedes M120 V12 featuring Chevy LS1 ignition coils, two Mustang 75 mm throttle bodies, and a MS3Pro EVO standalone ECU. The motor mates to a Ferrari F355 six-speed manual transaxle thanks to a custom adapter plate by NAF Mechanical & Custom Machine Shop Services in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The car also features an Racepak IQ3 display dash and Wilwood 12-inch disc brakes.

Source: lotusross via Road&Track