Fuel Injection Sucks is back with an update on their 1976 Ford Granada project. Their goal is to replace the factory powertrain with a turbocharged Barra inline-six, Chevy 4L80E automatic, and Ford Explorer rear end. In this video the team shows Fahler Speed and Performance welding together the intake manifold kit by Custom Alloy Welding. Then they install the intake before running the engine.

Source: Fuel Injection Sucks