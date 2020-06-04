Mazda RX-3 with a 1000 whp Turbo 20B Three-Rotor

PAC Performance built this 1971 Mazda RX-3 for owner Andrew Zada at their company in Revesby, NSW, Australia. Under the hood sits a PAC Performance built turbocharged 2.0 L 20B three-rotor capable of 1000+ horsepower to the wheels on E85 fuel. The motor features a billet center plate and crank, Precision Pro Mod turbocharger, 2000 cc injectors, and Microtech LT16c ECU. The drivetrain uses a Turbo 400 three-speed automatic transmission and Mark Williams 9-inch rear end with 35-spline axles. The car rides on custom 2-link rear suspension with custom leaf springs, Wilwood four-piston brakes on all four corner, and Mickey Thompson 275 ET radials. View more photos and specs on the project’s build page.

Source: PAC Performance