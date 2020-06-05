Tacoma X-Runner with a Supercharged 5.7 L 3UR V8

Toyota built their Tacoma X-Runner RTR (Ready to Race) to drag race using many parts from their catalog. Under the hood sits a supercharged 5.7 L 3UR-FE V8 producing 504 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque. The V8 features stock internals, TRD supercharger, and runs on premium fuel. A Tundra A760E six-speed automatic transmission sends power to a Tundra rear end narrowed 5.7 inches with a TRD/Eaton mechanical LSD, 4.30 gears, and 10.5-inch ring gear. The truck rides on a suspension lowered 4.5 inches with stock X-Runner brakes, Goodyear Eagle Front Runner tires in front, and Goodyear Eagle Dragway Special 30×11.5-15 tires in back. Inside the cabin you find a stripped interior with reupholstered X-Runner seats, custom TRD steering wheel, factory Tundra pedals and shifter, and a removable roll bar designed by TRD.

Source: Toyota Media