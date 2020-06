This 1971 MGB GT is for sale in Huntington Station, New York for $39,500 OBO. The car is powered by a 2.3 L Ford Duratec inline-four with Megasquirt MS3 EFI, Raceline intake manifold, and Jenvey throttle bodies. A Ford five-speed manual transmission with a hydraulic clutch sends power to a 3.07 ratio differential. The interior features beige carpeting, 3-point seatbelts, and Summit gauges while the body is coated in light green metallic paint.

Source: Hemmings via MG Experience