Nissan 350Z with a Mercedes Turbo M104 Inline-Six

This Nissan 350Z was built to drift by Yaroslav Kremets from Nomotors in Kyiv, Ukraine. The factory VQ35DE V6 has given way to a turbocharged Mercedes M104 inline-six mated to a Samsonas H-pattern transmission. The engine produces 510 horsepower and 630 Nm to the rear wheels. The car rides on a Wisefab front and rear suspension with BC Racing adjustable coilovers.

Source: Nomotors.ua and Máté Nuszer via Piotr