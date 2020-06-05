Nissan 350Z with a Mercedes Turbo M104 Inline-Six

1 Comment

Nissan 350Z with a Mercedes Turbo M104 Inline-Six

This Nissan 350Z was built to drift by Yaroslav Kremets from Nomotors in Kyiv, Ukraine. The factory VQ35DE V6 has given way to a turbocharged Mercedes M104 inline-six mated to a Samsonas H-pattern transmission. The engine produces 510 horsepower and 630 Nm to the rear wheels. The car rides on a Wisefab front and rear suspension with BC Racing adjustable coilovers.

Source: Nomotors.ua and Máté Nuszer via Piotr

  1. buzz

    Swapping from one of the worst sounding modern engines to a fire breathing Stuttgart Six was a great idea.

    Reply

