Building a Fiat 124 Sport Spider with a Ferrari V8

Johnny Fargas enjoys driving his Fiat 124 Sport Spider but wanted more power. Instead of going with a GM or Ford V8, he decided to keep it Italian and go with a Ferrari/Maserati F136 V8. The engine’s expected output of 450 horsepower should be plenty for the 2,300 lb sports car. Johnny plans to run a T56 six-speed manual with a custom adapter plate and Ford 9-inch rear end with a four-link suspension. You can follow the project’s progress on their YouTube channel or @ferrari.powered.

Source: Ferrari.Powered