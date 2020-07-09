1968 Coronet with a Hellcat V8

Paul Terlosky from House of Mouse Racing purchased this 1968 Dodge Coronet police car from Canada for parts. However after realizing another project wouldn’t be ready for Hot Rod Power Tour, Paul installed a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat V8 into the Coronet. The motor’s 707 horsepower is sent through a GearStar 4L85E four-speed automatic transmission with a custom adapter plate and Dana 60 rear end with 4.11 gears and a limited-slip differential. The Coronet also received an AlterKtion coilover front suspension, Wilwood front disc brakes, and Super Stock rear leaf springs.

Source: House of Mouse Racing (project page) and House of Mouse Racing FB page