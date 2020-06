Magnus Motorsports sells a Honda K-series billet block capable of 1700+ hp for $9,400. The company designed the 6061 aluminum block with ductile iron liners, 7075 aluminum main caps and girdle, and maximum displacement of 2.8 liters. They offer the blocks with or without water jackets and in different deck heights. The block with no water jackets weighs 72 lbs.

Source: Magnus via MotoIQ