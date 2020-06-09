Dodge Demon with a Supercharged Hellephant V8

The Challenger SRT Demon comes from Dodge with a supercharged 6.2 L V8 producing 808 hp and 717 lb-ft of torque on 91 octane fuel or 840 hp and 770 lb-ft of torque on 100 octane fuel. Hemituner Performance in Long Island, New York sought to do better by swapping in a supercharged 426 ci Hellephant V8 crate motor. Dodge says the Hellephant produces 1,000 horsepower and 950 lb-ft of torque on 93 octane fuel. In the Demon it produced 944 hp and 877 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on a mix of E-40 fuel.

Source: Hemituner Performance and Demonology via Motor1