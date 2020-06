Jason Wilkinson‎ loves driving his Porsche Cayman S but doesn’t like the cost of rebuilding the flat-six. So he’s decided to replace the factory motor with a 4.2 L AQH V8 from a 2000 Audi S8 (D2). The V8 will sit on a custom subframe and mate to the factory Cayman S six-speed transaxle. Jason also plans on installing a custom exhaust system and rear wing.

Source: JaseWilks and @jasewilks_