Custom Volvo PV544 with a 38 L Diesel V12 Update

Victor Jönsson owns a very unique hot rod. It started in 2014 when he built a custom chassis to hold a 1960 Volvo PV544 body and a 38.8 L diesel V12. The huge tank motor typically produces 520 horsepower and 1,969 lb-ft of torque however Victor built a custom planetary gear set that reduces the torque. Unfortunately the motor developed a knocking noise last year and Victor decided to dissemble it for inspection. Easier said than done considering how much the motor weighs. Victor eventually pulled the engine apart but couldn’t find the issue. Instead of putting it back, he replaced it with another engine. You can follow the project’s progress on the build thread or watch it drive on Vitor’s YT channel.

Source: Stridsvagnshotrod FB page