For Sale: 1965 Mercury Comet with a 482 ci V8

This 1965 Mercury Comet is for sale in Syracuse, New York with a current bid of $36,500. The car was built by Randy Delisio at Performance and Restoration of Lyons, New York taking inspiration from Don Nicholson’s A/FX Comet Cyclone. Rising out of the engine bay is an all-aluminum 428 ci V8 built by Robert Pond Motorsport producing 628 horsepower and 629 lb-ft of torque. The motor features a RPM block, SCAT cast steel crank, SCAT H-beam rods, CP-Carillo 10.5:1 compression pistons, Stage 2 CNC ported heads with 2.19-inch intake and 1.74-inch exhaust valves, Smith Brothers pushrods, Erson roller rocker arms, and FAST XFI fuel injection with individual throttle bodies. Behind the V8 sits a Tremec five-speed manual transmission which sends power to a Ford 9-inch rear end with a LSD and 4.75 gears. The car rides on a set of Cragar SS 15-inch wheels with Hoosier Pro Street 26×7.5-inch tires in front and Mickey Thompson 295/65 slicks in back. The seller claims the car has $110,000 into it.

Source: Bring a Trailer via Carscoops