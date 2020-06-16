1937 Studebaker Coupe Express with a supercharged R2 V8

This 1937 Studebaker Coupe Express was built by owner Shaun Salehyan and Loose Cannon Customs in El Cajon, California. The truck is powered by a McCullough supercharged 289 ci R2 V8 from a 1964 Studebaker GT Hawk. The motor mates to a T-10 four-speed manual transmission and sends power to a Ford 9-inch rear end. Shaun improved the trucks handling with a Heidts Mustang II independent front suspension, custom four-link rear suspension, air bags, Accuair e-Level system, and four-wheel disc brakes. The body is coated in Lexus Desert Sage Metallic paint and the bed features a custom Walnut wood bed. You can view more photos of the project on @coupeexpress

Source: Loose Cannon Customs, Hotrod Hotline, and ScottieDTV