1986 Toyota 4×4 with a 2JZ-GTE

This 1986 Toyota 4×4 Turbo truck was purchased by @thedisgruntledtech to be a fun daily driver. The project took a few turns before arriving at that goal.

The truck came from the factory with a turbocharged 2.4 L 22R-TE inline-four which blew at some point under the previous ownership. They rebuilt it poorly using a non-turbo 22RE block and head. They also removed the turbocharger and turbo manifold but kept the 22R-TE ECU, MAF, and injectors.

The current owner went through a lot of effort rebuilding the motor to factory turbo specs. He drove the truck with the 22R-TE inline-four for a year before the stock turbocharger died. That is when an interesting idea formed.

The owner also possessed a 1989 Supra Turbo with plans to install a twin-turbo 2JZ-GTE VVT-i inline-six. Soon he dreamed of the 2JZ sitting in the truck’s engine bay. He install the twin-turbo inline-six using a CX Racing motor mounts, radiator, intercooler, and a Tweak’d Performance wiring harness. He also had to notch the oil pan.

The 2JZ-GTE is mostly stock retaining the factory injectors, ECU, and turbochargers. The owner did convert the twin-turbo system from sequential to parallel bypassing the valves. This was done to simply the system and protect the rear turbocharger from possible damage. An Aeromotive fuel pressure regulator, Walbro 255 pump, and stainless braided lines were installed to fed the motor plenty of fuel.

The biggest obstacle to retaining the 4×4 drivetrain was the truck’s R151F transmission. Toyota’s R-series transmissions use different input shaft lengths based on models and years. So a lot of time was spent searching before finding a custom bellhousing on eBay capable of properly mating the 2JZ to the R151F transmission. The transmission also received a Clutch Masters stage 2 clutch and lightweight flywheel for non-turbo Supra.

You can view more photos of the truck on the owner’s Instagram and follow the Mk3 Supra’s progress which is still receiving a 2JZ-GTE.