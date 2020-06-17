Twin-Engine Audi S4 Wagon with 2000 hp Goal

Łukasz from S4turbo Racing Team continues to push for more power in their twin-engine Audi S4 wagon. For the 2020 season the team will run two turbocharged 2.9 L V6 engines. The new engines feature a 2.7 L block, 3.0 L crankshaft, custom girdle, custom forged pistons, 2.4 L heads, upgraded camshafts, custom intake and exhaust manifolds, and a twin-scroll T76RR turbocharger. Their goal is produce 1000+ horsepower and 1100+ Nm (811 lb-ft) of torque on 2.3 bar (33 psi) of boost with each engine. Power will be routed through two reinforced ZF 6HP six-speed automatic transmissions with heavy duty converters.

Source: S4turbo Racing Team FB page