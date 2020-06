Bob Nelson races NASA and Global Time Attack in his 1980 Fiat X1/9. The unique race car is powered by a supercharged 2.4 L K24A2 inline-four producing 375 horsepower and 256 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on 10 psi of boost from a KraftWerks Rotrex supercharger. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a RSX Type S six-speed transmission with a MFactory LSD. Watch as Bob set his personal best while attended a race at Road Atlanta.

Source: @bnelco and Robert Nelson