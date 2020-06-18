For Sale: Custom 1941 Cadillac with a Supercharged Northstar V8

Tucci Hot Rods in Marcy, New York is selling this custom 1941 Cadillac Series 62 they built in 2013. The car rides on a custom chassis with Corvette C6 front and rear suspension, Bilstien adjustable coilovers, and custom Colorado Custom wheels. Under the modified hood sits a supercharged 4.4 L Northstar V8 from a 2006 Cadillac XLR-V. The motor produces 500 horsepower to the wheels thanks to a ported/polished supercharger. The drivetrain features a Corvette C6 torque tube and manual transaxle with a McLeod custom twin-disc clutch. Inside the cabin you find a 2010 Cadillac CTS-V interior, 1941 factory dash, Autometer gauges, and a Vintage Air system. The car won 1st place at 2013 Grand National Roadster Show and 2013 Autorama Show.

Source: Tucci Hot Rods and Tucci Hot Rods FB page