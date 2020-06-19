1964 Dodge D300 with a LSx V8

John Backus built his 1964 Dodge D300 called “Rusty Goat” to compete at autocross events. The truck rides on a custom chassis with 4-link rear suspension, RideTech tubular control arms, Shockwave air springs, Baer disc brakes, and American Racing VF498 wheels (18×10,18×12). Under the hood sits a 6.0 L LSx V8 producing 525 horsepower. It features a Holley Sniper intake and fuel rails, 42 lb injectors, and Blackheart headers. The motor mates to a T56 Magnum six-speed manual which sends power to a Moser 9-inc rear end with a Yukon Nodular third member and 3.90 gears.

Source: @rustygoat14, Holley Garage, and Holley Performance