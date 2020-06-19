2021 AWD Syclone with a 750 hp Supercharged LSx V8

Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) is building 50 limited edition 2021 Syclone trucks. The project starts with a 2021 GMC Canyon that receives a supercharged 5.3 L LSx V8 producing 750 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque. The motor features a L83 aluminum block, forged aluminum pistons, forged H-beam rods, forged 1538MV steel crank, modified L83 heads, and upgraded injectors. They also add a SVE centrifugal supercharger and air-to-water intercooler. Power is sent to all four wheels through an 8L90E eight-speed automatic transmission with a custom converter, full-time AWD transfer case, and heavy-duty driveshafts. Under typical driving the transfer case splits power 38% to front and 62% to rear. Handling was also improved with a sport suspension that lowers truck two inches in front and five in back, heavy-duty rear sway bar and traction bars, 13.6-inch two-piece rotors and six-piston calipers in front, and custom 20×10-inch wheels.

Source: Specialty Vehicle Engineering via AutoBlog