1964 Corvette with a Supercharged LT4 V8

Kuhnhausen Metal Concepts built this 1964 Corvette called “Ballistic Beige” at their company near Eugene, Oregon. The sports car rides on a Art Morrison IRS chassis with JRi double-adjustable coilovers, Woodward road racing steering rack, and Wilwood six-piston calipers with 14-inch rotors. The engine bay holds a supercharged 6.2 L LT4 V8 produces 650 horsepower at 6400 rpm and 650 lb-ft of torque at 3600 rpm. That power is sent through a 4L75E four-speed automatic transmission, QA1 carbon fiber driveshaft, and Strange S60 IRS differential.

Source: Kuhnhausen Metal Concepts and Forgeline