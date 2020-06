Fat Fender Garage built this 1978 Ford F-350 Ranger XLT at their company in Gilbert, Arizona. The one-ton truck is now powered by a 5.0 L Gen 2 Coyote V8 mated to a 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission. It rides on a suspension lowered three inches with air shocks in the back and a rebuilt Ford power steering box. Inside the cabin you find a custom interior and door panels, Dakota Digital gauges, and a modified Restomod Vapir AC system.

Source: Fat Fender Garage via BangShift