1963 Volvo P1800 with a turbo Redblock inline-four

This 1963 Volvo P1800 is owned and built by Juha Uusitorppa Naantali from Recycle Racing Finland. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.5 L 16v Redblock inline-four producing 128 hp and 217 Nm (160 lb-ft) of torque on low boost or 496 hp and 595 Nm (438 lb-ft) of torque on high boost. The motor features a Turbonetics GT-K 650 turbocharger, 1200 cc injectors fed by two 044 fuel pumps, and a DTA P8 Pro ECU. The drivetrain uses a Getrag 265 five-speed manual with a modified bellhousing and SRE 618 clutch, modified Volvo 940 driveshaft, and Toyota Hilux rear end with a Truetrac LSD and 3.90 gears. The car rides on BC Racing adjustable coilovers, BMW 320 steering rack, Mazda 6 275 mm rotors with Wilwood Superlite calipers in front, and Mazda 626 261 mm rotors with Volvo V50 calipers in back. You can view more photos of the project in the build album.

Source: vrcf.fi (build thread) and kulmamies.kuvat.fi (build album) via Calle