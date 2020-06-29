For Sale: Chevy S10 with a BMW M57 Turbo Diesel Inline-Six

This Chevy S10 truck is for sale in Hrubieszów, Poland for 17,999 zł or about $4,541. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 3.0 L M57 diesel inline-six from a 2003 BMW E46. The engine produces 240 horsepower and 550 Nm of torque thanks to a Garrett GT2260V turbocharger and FMIC intercooler. The drivetrain features a ZF GS6 six-speed manual transmission with new flywheel and clutch, custom driveshaft, and limited-slip differential. Other modifications include electronic accelerator pedal, Toyota Hilux steering box, and wider steel wheels.

Source: OLX.pl via Piotr