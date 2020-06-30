Škoda Fabia with a 2.0 L TDI

This Škoda Fabia visited Darkside Developments for more power. The company installed several upgrades resulting in the 1.6 L TDI (CAYC) diesel inline-four producing 263 horsepower and 395 lb-ft of torque. Unfortunately the increased output combined with hard driving resulted in catastrophic engine damage. So out went the damaged engine and in went a 2.0 L TDI (CFHD) diesel inline-four. The new motor features Darkside Developments’ GTB turbocharger kit, Performance Race camshaft, Stage 1 CP3 fuel pump, Stage 1 injectors, upgraded valve springs, and a Snow Performance Stage 1 water injection system. The 2.0 L motor produces 302 hp and 425 lb-ft (576 Nm) of torque with water/methanol injection or 274 hp and 420 lb-ft (570 Nm) of torque on diesel only. That power is sent to the front wheels through a 02J five-speed manual transmission with a Sachs SRE Performance clutch and Wavetrac LSD. The car rides on H&R 40 mm lowering springs, H&R anti-roll bar, 2013 SEAT Ibiza rear axle, and Mtec C-hook front rotors.

Source: Darkside Developments and amd87ts