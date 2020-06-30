1970 Corvette with a LS6 V8

Garrett Randall owns this 1970 Corvette called “Rambo” built by JCG Restoration & Customs in New Braunfels, Texas. Under the hood sits a LS6 V8 built by Mullenix Racing Engines with an upgraded camshaft, ported heads, and 92 mm throttle body. The drivetrain uses a T-56 six-speed manual and a stock rear end with a LSD and 3.73 gears. The Corvette rides on a Van Steel front and rear suspension with JRi double ajustable shocks and Eibach springs, ARG quick-ratio steering box, and JCG built custom adjustable front sway bar. A set of Forgeline GA3R wheels cover Wilwood 13-inch rotors with six-piston calipers in front and 12.88-inch rotors with four-piston calipers in back. View more photos of the car at FrontStreet.

Source: JGC Restoration & Customs, FrontStreet, and Forgeline