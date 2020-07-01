Honda S2000 with a Viper V10

Francis Gosselin built his Honda S2000 at his company Serious Swap in Terrebonne, Quebec, Canada. The project started with a salvaged shell picked clean after being imported from the USA. For the engine he chose to go with a 8.3 L V10 from a 2006 Dodge Viper that produces 500+ horsepower and 525 lb-ft of torque. That power is sent to the rear wheels through a T56 six-speed manual transmissiom, custom driveshaft, welded Nissan 350Z differential, and custom axles.

Source: SeriousSwap FB page and DriverMod