Ford Transit with a Focus ST170 Powertrain

Leave a Comment

Ford Transit with a Focus ST170 engine and drivetrain

This Ford Transit visited Martin Stolton’s company Stolton Engineering in the UK for a major upgrade. While there the cargo van received a Focus ST170 powertrain. This means it’s now powered by a 2.0 L Duratec-ST inline-four and Getrag 285 six-speed manual transmission. The company spliced the ST170 wiring harness into the factory Transit Connect harness and fabricated a custom stainless steel exhaust. They also installed the ST170’s front subframe, suspension, and brakes. The Transit’s rear axle was slipped before adding ST170 hubs and rear disc brakes.

Ford Transit with a Focus ST170 engine and drivetrain

Ford Transit with a Focus ST170 engine and drivetrain

Ford Transit with a Focus ST170 engine and drivetrain

Source: Stolton Engineering FB page

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.