Ford Transit with a Focus ST170 Powertrain

This Ford Transit visited Martin Stolton’s company Stolton Engineering in the UK for a major upgrade. While there the cargo van received a Focus ST170 powertrain. This means it’s now powered by a 2.0 L Duratec-ST inline-four and Getrag 285 six-speed manual transmission. The company spliced the ST170 wiring harness into the factory Transit Connect harness and fabricated a custom stainless steel exhaust. They also installed the ST170’s front subframe, suspension, and brakes. The Transit’s rear axle was slipped before adding ST170 hubs and rear disc brakes.

Source: Stolton Engineering FB page