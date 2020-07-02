1965 Pontiac Catalina Wagon with a L83 V8 and 4WD Drivetrain

Gavin Brown is building a unique off-road vehicle on his channel Death Toll Racing. The project starts with a 1965 Pontiac Catalina Safari wagon sitting on a stock chassis with tubular crossmembers and 4-link suspension with King coilovers. Power will be generated by a 5th generation all-aluminum L83 V8. The 4×4 drivetrain currently uses a TH350 automatic transmission, NP208 SYE (slip yoke elimination) transfer case, Dana 44 front axle, and 14-bolt rear axle. Gavin will eventually swap to a TR6060 manual transmission and Atlas transfer case down the road.

Source: Death Toll Racing and @deathtollracing via reader