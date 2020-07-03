BMW E30 with a RB25DET

Dan Jakiela enjoys drifting his 1987 BMW 325 at events across the United States. So much so that he started the 50 States of Drift database with help from his brother Doug to catalog every amateur and professional drift event in the USA.

Dan’s E30 is powered by a Nissan RB25DET Neo inline-six. The motor features a Deepmotor intake manifold, 90 mm throttle body, BorgWarner GTX3076R turbocharger, Forge Motorsport 50 mm wastegate, Twisted Motion exhaust manifold, and Link G4+ ECU. It’s fed fuel from two Mostplus 380 lph pumps through Nostrum 950 cc injectors.

Behind the motor sits a Samsonas H-pattern dogbox with a SPEC Stage 5 clutch and Clutchmasters lightweight RB25 flywheel. A custom one-piece driveshaft sends power to a BMW differential with 4.10 gears.

The car rides on DGR adjustable two-way coilovers with SLR adjustable top hats, SLR Ultra Drift angle kit, and a BMW Z3 close-ratio steering rack. A set of APEX SM-10 (18X10.5) wheels cover E46 calipers in front and two E30 calipers in back. You can view more details on the car on the project page.

Source: 50 States of Drift and @50statesofdrift via Link ECU