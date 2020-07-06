For Sale: 1971 Pontiac Firebird with a 617 whp LSx V8

This 1971 Pontiac Firebird is for sale on Lateral-G in Austin, Texas for $120,000. The project started with a Firebird Formula shell that was rebuilt into a Trans Am clone. Under the fiberglass hood sits a 434 ci (7.1 L) LSx V8 that produces 617 horsepower and 521 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. The motor features a sleeved LSA or LS9 block, Callies Dragonslayer crank, Wiesco pistons, Callies H-beam rods, Comp custom-spec solid-roller camshaft, and Dailey LS7 3-stage Dry sump pump and billet pan. It’s topped with a set of Trickflow LS7 heads ported by Mamo Motorsports, Yella Terra adjustable rockers, Holley LS7 intake, and Accel 1,550 cfm throttle body. The drivetrain features a T56 Magnum close-ratio six-speed manual with a Monster LT1-S twin-disc clutch, Driveshaft Shop carbon fiber driveshaft, and Strange Engineering 9-inch third member with 3.70 gears and Truetrac LSD. The car rides on a SpeedTech Extreme front subframe and suspesnion, Sweet Manufacturing steering rack, Detroit Speed subframe connectors, JRS Apex torque arm with Watt’s link, and RideTech adjustable coilovers. The brakes use StopTech Trophy six-piston calipers and 14-inch rotors in front and back.
Full Specs:
Engine:
- 434ci LS7-based engine (720 horsepower engine dyno, 620 rwhp) – 4.155” bore, 4” stroke
- LSA/LS9 (I don’t remember which but the one with the larger head bolts which I think is the LS9) block sleeved by Steve at RED
- Callies DragonSlayer 4” crank with 2” small rod journals
- Callies H-beam rods
- Wiseco pistons (~11.9:1 compression)
- Custom-spec Comp Cams low-lash solid roller camshaft
- Crower Solid roller lifters
- Mamo Motorsports (MMS) CNC ported TrickFlow LS7 cylinder heads
- MMS Yella Terra adjustable rockers
- Katech valve covers
- GM coils with MSD plug wires
- Holley LS7 single plane intake
- Accel 1550-cfm throttle body
- Deatschwerks LS7-style 60# fuel injectors
- Dailey LS7 3-stage Dry sump pump and billet pan
- Wegner billet front drive system (modified for dry-sump drive gear)
- Vintage Air / Sanden AC Compressor
- Jones Power Steering Pump and reservoir
- Powermaster compact alternator
- Ultimate Header’s mid-length headers (custom to the SpeedTech subframe)
- Holley HP EFI engine management (behind-dash mounted)
Drivetrain:
- QuickTime SFI Bellhousing
- Monster LT1-S dual-disc clutch
- Tilton Clutch master cylinder
- Hydramax Hydraulic throwout bearing
- Tremec T56-Magnum transmission (close ratio: 1st – 2.66, 6th – 0.63)
- White Lightning Short-throw shifter, custom stainless shifter arm, delrin shift knob
- Driveshaft Shop Carbon Fiber driveshaft with 1350 u-joints
- Strange Engineering Nodular 9” third member with REM polished 3.70:1 gears and TrueTrac differential
- Moser 31-spline axles
Chassis:
- SpeedTech Extreme front subframe and suspension with Sweet Manufacturing Steering Rack
- JRS Apex Torque Arm with Watt’s Link (modified for adjustable roll center)
- JRS Ford 9” Housing
- Custom through-trunk Sway Bar with multi-hole arms (4 settings)
- DSE Subframe Connectors
- RideTech single adjustable coilovers all around
Brakes:
- StopTech 6-piston Trophy big brake kit front and rear
- 14” Rotors, 6-piston Calipers
- Integrated parking brake
- Detroit Speed 2nd gen booster and aluminum master cylinder
- Baer Adjustable Proportioning Valve
- StopTech Flexible Stainless Braided brake lines
Body:
- Original Formula Shell (have the PHS build sheet)
- Early 2nd gen Trans Am front fenders
- VFN Fiberglass Shaker Hood with AeroCatch latches
- Fesler billet hood hinges
- Carbon Fiber shaker (custom mount to throttle body)
- DSE Minitubs
- Engine bay down bars (firewall to subframe) with removable cross bar
- Smoothed firewall
- Custom-built aluminum front spoiler and belly pan
- Rear bumper mount bolts shaved and smoothed
- Painted 1990 Mitsubishi Fiji Blue Metallic (body painted in 1991, TransAm sheetmetal around 2014)
- Reproduction decal set for Trans Am stripe
Interior:
- New reproduction dash pad
- New reproduction door panels
- Recaro Specialist M front seats with custom mounts to place them as low as possible (I’m 6’2 and need room with a helmet; I can fit with this setup)
- Original recovered rear seats (narrowed to fit with DSE minitubs)
- 73-81 style center console
- Custom made gauge panel to house the Vintage Air AC control and vents, SpeedHut gauges, and Ridetech billet wiper and light switches
- SpeedHut 4.5” Speedometer (180MPH) and Tachometer (8k RPM)
- SpeedHut 2” Oil pressure, Fuel Pressure, Water Temperature, Oil Temperature, Voltmeter, Fuel gauge
- Custom kick panels covered in vinyl with speaker mounts
- Pioneer head unit with CD, USB, Bluetooth (remote mounted mic)
- 2-way speakers in kick panels and 6×9 3-way speakers in rear shelf
- Complete replacement American Autowire replacement harness
- Vintage Air Gen IV Magnum AC and Heater
- 4-point custom roll bar with removable crossbar / harness bar
- Schroth Racing 3” 4-point ASM harnesses
- Custom rear inner quarterpanel panels to accommodate DSE minitubs
- Carpeted trunk floor with fold-down panel to mount and hide amplifier and fuel pump controller
- Trunk-mounted Optima Yellow-Top battery with cut-off switch
- Sparco swede steering wheel and NRG quick-release
- Modo Innovations pedal covers
Wheels/Tires:
- Forgeline GA3 3-piece wheels with exposed hardware, polished outer rims, satin black inner rims, and satin gunmetal coated centers
- Front – 18” x 11”, tires at 6/32” tread
- Rear – 18” x 11.5”, tires at 3/32” tread
- BFG Rival S tires (315 / 30 / 18 all around)
Other:
- VaporWerx Fuel Pump controller
- Rick’s Tank Stainless Fuel Tank
- ZL1 Camaro fuel pump module
- Trunk mounted fuel pump cut-off switch
- C&R aluminum radiator with integrated oil and power-steering fluid coolers
- Canton overflow tank
- Custom designed/built Stef’s Oil tank (3.2 gallon)
- Full 3” dual exhaust using Borla Pro-XS mufflers and h-pipe crossover (tailpipes all the way to the rear of the car, up and over the rear axle)
- Detroit Speed variable-speed wiper motor
- Russell AN fittings and hose for oil / power steering, PTFE fittings and hose for fuel lines
- Dynamat Extreme and Dynaliner throughout interior and trunk
