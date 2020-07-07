Mercedes W124 with a Twin-Turbo M119 V8

Lorenzo Fattori enjoys drifting his Mercedes 300 CE W124 around the Italian tracks. The car was built by The Kangaroos Team in Sofia, Bulgaria several years ago. The car originally came with a 3.0 L inline-six but is now powered by a twin-turbo 5.0 L M119 V8. The motor produces 520 horsepower and 690 Nm (508 lb-ft) of torque on 0.6 bar (8.7 psi) of boost but can make 715 horsepower and 770 Nm (567 lb-ft) of torque on 1.0 bar (14.5 psi) of boost. Other modifications include a Mercedes C 320 CDI five-speed manual transmission, Toyota Supra suspension, and BC Racing coilovers.

Source: Italiansupercarvideo