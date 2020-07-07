Opel Corsa A with a Turbo VR6

Dawid Lamik from Turbo Lamik recently set a Polish turbo FWD record at FMIC Grand Prix with their Opel Corsa A. They achieved the record with a 9.318 sec in the quarter-mile at 259.74 km/h (161.39 mph). The little red car is powered by a turbocharged 3.0 L R30 VR6 featuring MK2 VRT camshafts, TX Performance T7675RR turbocharger, and ECUMaster EMU Black ECU. The engine is capable of 1030 horsepower and 1040 Nm (767 lb-ft) of torque at 2 bar (29 psi) of boost however it’s set lower to preserve the drivetrain components. Power is sent to the front slicks through a DSG DQ250 six-speed transmission with an upgrade clutch and RaceTCS traction control.

Source: Corsa R30 DSG Turbo Lamik FB page and Turbo Lamik FB page via Piotr